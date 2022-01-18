UrduPoint.com

IGP For Reducing Crime Rate By Improving Investigation Process

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday emphasized upon reduction of crime rate by improving quality of investigation along with registration of FIRs

Presiding over a meeting at RPO Office and addressing the personnel at Police Hall during his visit to Sargodha, he said that protection of people's lives and property was the mission of Punjab police for which all officers should perform their duties with full diligence, dutifulness and professionalism.

He directed that the applicants coming to police stations should be treated with courtesy, adding that reward and punishment policy was being ensured in Punjab police.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan stressed to take measures under zero tolerance policy against incidents of violence, abuse and abduction of women and children. He said that positive image of police was conditional on better performance so all units should improve their performance.

On his arrival at Sargodha, a well-armed contingent of police saluted IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan. The IG Punjab offered Fateha and laid a wreath at the memorial of martyrs.

He met the families of police martyrs of Sargodha region and distributed gifts among them.

Later, he inaugurated the District Control Room Sargodha, inspected Resource Management Center and Investigation Support Unit and also examined the mobile Service Center Muhafiz Squad.

Earlier, RPO Sargodha Faisal Ali Rana briefed him about performance of the region.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that all officers should play the role of ideal commander and spare no effort for duty of service and protection of citizens under smart community policing.

The IGP also commended RPO Faisal Rana, DPO Khushab and his team for rescuing a minor child who was abducted for a ransom of Rs 100 million in Khushab, in a very short time and for arresting the accused.

