IGP for renewed efforts against criminals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Sunday directed to all the police officers for strict action against the criminal in order to protect peoples' lives and properties.

Chairing a meeting to review the crime situation in the Federal capital, he called for more search operations across the capital city and keeping the record safe. The culprits should be arrested and transferred to the relevant police stations on priority.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendents of Police operations and Investigation, all Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Zonal Superintendents of Police, said a news release.

SSP Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanvir while briefing the IGP on crime situation said, all the police circles had taken effective action against the land grabbers groups and arrested accused involved in various crimes and recovered stolen goods, vehicles, motorcycles, arms, drugs, jewelry and mobile phones.

The police had also arrested proclaimed offenders and produced them in to the court for legal proceeding.

The IGP asked for constituting teams for effective action against proclaimed offenders and criminals involved in notorious crime.

He further added that information-based operations should be launched against criminal elements involved in robberies and other criminal incidents during the last six months.

Qazi Rehman directed to the police to obtain records of persons having past criminal records.

Smd-nvd