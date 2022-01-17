UrduPoint.com

IGP For Resolving Public Complaints On Merit

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas Monday directed the force to resolve public complaints on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :

Listening public complaints during an open court (khuli kucheri), the IGP instructed all the zonal officers to take immediate and strict action against land grabbers. "No one would be allowed to grab property of any citizen" he added.

"The purpose of holding these khuli kacheries is to resolve public issues immediately as well as on purely merit basis," said IGP He said it was our prime responsibility to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Citizens at open court should be behaved in a respectful manner and their trust on police department to be won through resolving their issues, he added.

The IGP said interaction with people also ensures accountability of the policemen and they should address public complaints on merit by considering them their own issues.

He said positive image of policemen should be ensured before them through unbiased approach towards anyone.

The IGP hoped that interaction during open courts would help promoting friendly policing.

"Such interaction with citizens are aimed at resolving public issues at their door steps," he added.

