UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP For Reviewing Conciliatory Committees' Progress

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 06:20 PM

IGP for reviewing conciliatory committees' progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has decided to make reconciliatory commiittees working at all police stations more active by reviewing its progress.

The IGP has asked the DIG (operations) Afzal Ahmed to replace the inactive members with new members from business community, lawyers, scholars and media representatives to resolve the public issues on merit.

Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman has directed all zonal SPs to complete the process before April 5 and ensure the inclusion of those people which have good repute, said a press release.

The IGP emphasized that Islamabad Police was taking all possible steps to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Lawyers Progress April Media All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

RAK Crisis and Emergency Management Team announces ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP completes study on impact of COVID-19 on stu ..

21 minutes ago

UAE retail sales forecast to hit $58 billion in 20 ..

21 minutes ago

AED12.6 billion increase in international reserves ..

21 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 122.62 million, ..

21 minutes ago

117,712 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.