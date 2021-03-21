IGP for reviewing conciliatory committees' progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has decided to make reconciliatory commiittees working at all police stations more active by reviewing its progress.

The IGP has asked the DIG (operations) Afzal Ahmed to replace the inactive members with new members from business community, lawyers, scholars and media representatives to resolve the public issues on merit.

Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman has directed all zonal SPs to complete the process before April 5 and ensure the inclusion of those people which have good repute, said a press release.

The IGP emphasized that Islamabad Police was taking all possible steps to protect the lives and property of its citizens.