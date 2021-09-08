IGP for shifting impounded vehicles at safe place

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Wednesday directed to shift impounded vehicles out of police stations creating parking and other issues for citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Wednesday directed to shift impounded vehicles out of police stations creating parking and other issues for citizens.

He directed DIG and SSP (Operations) to ensure shifting of such vehicles at safe place, parked in police stations since long time and creating parking and other issues for citizens.

The vehicles and motorcycles wanted in the cases should also be shifted to other places immediately, a news release said.

He further instructed that recovered vehicles should be handed over to their owners as soon as possible and arrangements should be made to auction the unidentified vehicles and motorcycles in collaborations with the relevant departments.

The IGP said police stations should be made clean, green and beautiful by changing the internal environment there while friendly environment for the citizens to be ensured.

He further said special care should also be taken for the cleanliness of the residential barracks of the employees so that they can perform their professional duties in the best possible manner.

Protection of property is the first priority of the citizens coming to the police station. Their problems should be resolved immediately and decent attitude to be demonstrated during interaction with them.