IGP For Strict Action Against Display Of Weapons, Sharing Pic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM

IGP for strict action against display of weapons, sharing pic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the Capital City Police Officer, Regional Police Officers, SSP Operations and all district police officers, to take strict action against the display of weapons and sharing of pictures on social media.

In a letter to the concerned officers, the IGP said that the competent authority has banned the display of weapons under section 144 across the province to maintain law and order and public tranquillity, especially during election days.

It directed all the officers of the police to take strict action against violators daily and share reports with the operations branch as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan.

