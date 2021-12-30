UrduPoint.com

IGP For Strict Action Against Wheelie, Aerial Firing, Kite Flying

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 11:14 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Thursday directed that crackdown against wheelie, aerial firing, kite flying and incendiary substances be intensified across the province on the eve of New Year Night

He issued these instructions to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province during the last video link conference of the year 2021 held at the Central Police Office here. During the conference, the IG Punjab reviewed the performance of all regions this year and set targets for the new year.

He said that immediate action should be taken against incidents of violence, harassment, disappearance and abuse of children and women.

The IG Punjab, while ordering strict crackdown on drug, sheehsha, ice (crystal meth) and alcohol, especially poisonous liquor, said that the culprits involved in the heinous smuggling should be brought to book.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that RPOs, DPOs should go to tehsils and police stations and hold Khuli Kutchehry (open courts) to resolve problems of citizens. He said the year 2022 would prove to be a year of further improvement for Punjab Police and eradication of organized crime would be the top priority.

The IG Punjab said that delay in registration of FIR was not tolerated, only free registration of crime would help in eradication of organized crime.

He said that field officers should visit police stations themselves and increase patrolling at night to curb crime.

The IG Punjab assigned special task to Lahore, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala regions with respect to New Year Night. He emphasized upon the use of modern technology to undertake profiling of notorious gangs in order to trace and arrest proclaimed offenders, court absconders and hardened criminals.

He directed that supervisory officers themselves should expedite inspections by visiting police stations and other offices and also increasing patrolling at night to curb crime.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan urged the owners and management of hotels, inns and residences across the province to use Hotel Eye while strict action would be taken against the violators. He said that special attention should be paid to the prevention of cattle theft and their recovery besides arresting of organized gangs.

Giving instructions for prevention of traffic accidents, the IG Punjab said that immediate action should be taken against overloading of sugarcane and straw trolleys, over speeding vehicles of public andprivate transport in all districts. Traffic police and Punjab Highway Police should take concrete stepsin this regard.

