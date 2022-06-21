IGP for strict implementation of Section 144

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh said Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday said strict implementation of the ban imposed by the Sindh government under Section 144 should be strictly ensured.

He said the ban imposed for next 60 days under Section 144 be imposed coherently local body election, in by-election of National Assembly constituency 245 and on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha 2022, according to spokesman for IGP Sindh.

IGP said the ban on display of arms should be implemented in accordance with its spirit. All DIGPs and SSPs at the provincial level will ensure implementation of the ban imposed under section 144 and registration of complaints for violation under their supervision.