IGP for strict implementation on SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Thursday said officers should intensify timely preventive measures to ensure implementation on corona SOPs as per government directives.

He said that RPOs, CPOs and DPOs in all districts should go out in the field and ensure self-monitoring of SOPs implementation.

He directed the officers that violation of corona SOPs in public places was not acceptable so in all districts, after 5:30pm, CPOs and DPOs should go out in markets and inspect the implementation of corona SOPs in markets, highways and other public places.

The IGP said that all markets and shops should be closed till 6pm as per government instructions, adding that police teams in all districts should ensure possible cooperation and support with the district administration regarding the implementation of corona SOPs.

Inam Ghani said that detailed reports of actions taken against violations of corona SOPs in all districts should be sent to the Central Police Office on a regular basis. He issued these instructions to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province through wireless message.

The IG Punjab ordered officers to increase police force in co-operation with other government agencies to curb corona and every possible protection should be provided to people while keeping its spread limited.