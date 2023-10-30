Open Menu

IGP For Strict Security For Anti-polio Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2023 | 05:20 PM

IGP for strict security for anti-polio drive

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Monday ordered police to ensure strict security measures for the five-day long anti-polio drive.

He said all the security steps for the drive should be made stricter with coordination at police stations level, according to spokesman for Sindh Police.

The provincial police chief said security should be provided to polio teams on the basis of inner and outer cordon in possible sensitive union councils.

He said special responsibilities should be assigned to police commandos in all such union councils.

Along with the concerned police and commandos, plain clothed personnel should also be deployed in sensitive union councils.

Riffat Mukhtar said during random snap checking, picketing and patrolling, strict vigilance should be maintained, suspicious activities should be monitored properly.

The IGP ordered that communication and information sharing should be ensured at all levels.

District SSPs should monitor the security measures themselves and make the concerned SHOs to be present in the areas.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Polio All

