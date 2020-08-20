UrduPoint.com
IGP For Strict Security Measures In Muharram

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:52 PM

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Thursday presided over a high level meeting to review security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram at Central Police Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Thursday presided over a high level meeting to review security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram at Central Police Office.

Besides, the senior level officers the video link meeting was also attended by Shia scholars.

The officers concerned were directed to coordinate with the organizers of processions and Majalis.

The IGP also sought suggestions from Ulema regarding security measures. The Ulema expressed their satisfaction over the security arrangements and assured their full cooperation.

The Deputy IGP - Traffic was directed to ensure maintenance of smooth traffic flow on alternative routes.

The AIGP-Operations has been designated as the focal person for Muharram security measures.

