IGP for strict security on death anniversary of ZAB

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday ordered the police officers to implement the contingency plan chalked out for the security on the occasion of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's death anniversary.

He said patrolling, picketing and snap checking should be coordinated and made effective on the routes leading to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and Naudero.

Memon said encroachments on the main routes of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh should be immediately removed.

The IGP Sindh instructed that the sweeping and clearance process by the bomb disposal squad along with advanced intelligence collection should be ensured in the surrounding areas of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and Naudero.