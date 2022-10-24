IGP for strict security on 'Diwali'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday felicitated the Hindu community on their "Dewali" festival.

According to the spokesman for Sindh Police, the IGP directed the officers concerned for making effective security at all temples and to coordinate with the organizers of festivals.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said consultation with dignitaries of the Hindu community regarding security at venues of religious rituals should be prioritized on the occasion of Diwali.