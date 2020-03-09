IGP for strict security on Holi festival

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Monday directed the officers concerned to ensure effective and stringent security measures particularly at the temples and other worship places of Hindu Community on the account of Holi festival.

Felicitating the Hindu community on Holi, he also asked the police officers to ensure proper coordination with the organizers of events regarding Holi.

Sindh police chief ordered coordination at police station level for ensuring effective security at the venues of the Holi events.

Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar also instructed to keep an eye on suspicious activities in surroundings of temples and to ensure immediate measures to avoid any untoward incident.