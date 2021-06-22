IGP for stringent test to get driving license

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Tuesday directed the traffic police officials to make the driving license test more stringent so the precious lives on the roads might be saved.

During the visit of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) headquarters, he asked the deployed staff to use modern technology and monitor the test through closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) to ensure transparency in getting driving license.

"The driving test should not be a formality. Only eligible and qualified people should be given the license," the IGP remarked.

Senior-Superintendent of Police (SSP) traffic, Syed Karar Hussain briefed IGP over the procedure being adopted at ITP office for issuance of the driving license.

The IGP also inquired about the test procedure and reviewed arrangements provided to the license applicants.

He urged the duty personnel to ensure maximum facilitation to the visitors.