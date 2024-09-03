Open Menu

IGP For Swift Resolution Of Pending Road Certificates, Challans

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 11:30 PM

IGP for swift resolution of pending road certificates, challans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar chaired an important meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) to review pending issues related to road certificates and challans, here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG South Punjab, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs via a video link.

During the meeting, the IGP directed that the pending issues related to road certificates and challans be resolved as quickly as possible. He instructed action to be taken against investigation officers and station house officers (SHOs) who violate standard operating systems (SOPs) or cause delays in road certificates and challans.

Dr Usman emphasised that investigation cases should be completed within the set time frame even if investigation officers are transferred.

Additionally, road certificates and challans in drug-related, local and special laws cases should be submitted to the courts in a timely manner.

Dr Usman Anwar directed that investigation officers work urgently with prosecutors to ensure the completion of road certificates and challans. He praised the DPOs of Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha and Attock for their excellent performance in completing road certificates as well as challans.

Additional IG Investigation Punjab, Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan, Additional IG IAB Imran Mahmood, DIG Investigation Azhar Akram, CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil and AIG Monitoring Malik Tariq Mehboob were present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab Road Sargodha Toba Tek Singh Attock All

Recent Stories

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

1 hour ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

5 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

5 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

9 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

9 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

11 hours ago
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

11 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

15 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

24 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan