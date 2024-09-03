IGP For Swift Resolution Of Pending Road Certificates, Challans
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 11:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar chaired an important meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) to review pending issues related to road certificates and challans, here on Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by Additional IG South Punjab, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs via a video link.
During the meeting, the IGP directed that the pending issues related to road certificates and challans be resolved as quickly as possible. He instructed action to be taken against investigation officers and station house officers (SHOs) who violate standard operating systems (SOPs) or cause delays in road certificates and challans.
Dr Usman emphasised that investigation cases should be completed within the set time frame even if investigation officers are transferred.
Additionally, road certificates and challans in drug-related, local and special laws cases should be submitted to the courts in a timely manner.
Dr Usman Anwar directed that investigation officers work urgently with prosecutors to ensure the completion of road certificates and challans. He praised the DPOs of Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha and Attock for their excellent performance in completing road certificates as well as challans.
Additional IG Investigation Punjab, Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan, Additional IG IAB Imran Mahmood, DIG Investigation Azhar Akram, CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil and AIG Monitoring Malik Tariq Mehboob were present.
Recent Stories
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BA adopts resolution against Balochistan massacre3 minutes ago
-
Court orders for recovery of citizen within two days3 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 2m for medical treatment of injured police personnel13 minutes ago
-
Farah Deeba appointed as Coordinator23 minutes ago
-
DC Mirpur orders strict price control measures, warns of business closures for violators33 minutes ago
-
Elements behind Balochisan ghastly killing not to be spared: Bugti33 minutes ago
-
Ahsan asks PTI to avoid politics of agitation33 minutes ago
-
DC orders probe into tragic deaths of three children43 minutes ago
-
Former chief commercial officer of HESCO dies in accident43 minutes ago
-
AJK PM calls for heightened awareness on Kashmir issue, urges action on human rights violations43 minutes ago
-
AJK PM urges students to promote Kashmir issue, strengthen governance43 minutes ago
-
Record inflation drop largely welcomed43 minutes ago