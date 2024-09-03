IGP for swift resolution of pending road certificates, challans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar chaired an important meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) to review pending issues related to road certificates and challans, here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG South Punjab, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs via a video link.

During the meeting, the IGP directed that the pending issues related to road certificates and challans be resolved as quickly as possible. He instructed action to be taken against investigation officers and station house officers (SHOs) who violate standard operating systems (SOPs) or cause delays in road certificates and challans.

Dr Usman emphasised that investigation cases should be completed within the set time frame even if investigation officers are transferred.

Additionally, road certificates and challans in drug-related, local and special laws cases should be submitted to the courts in a timely manner.

Dr Usman Anwar directed that investigation officers work urgently with prosecutors to ensure the completion of road certificates and challans. He praised the DPOs of Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha and Attock for their excellent performance in completing road certificates as well as challans.

Additional IG Investigation Punjab, Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan, Additional IG IAB Imran Mahmood, DIG Investigation Azhar Akram, CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil and AIG Monitoring Malik Tariq Mehboob were present.