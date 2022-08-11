UrduPoint.com

IGP For Taking Action Against Doers Of One-wheelie, Aerial Firing On ID

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Thursday directed officers to strictly take action against doers of one-wheelie and aerial firing on the Independence Day (ID).

He directed to take legal action without any discrimination and said that the police would be in action against law violators so that families coming to public places, including parks, could celebrate the Independence Day in a peaceful environment.

The IGP directed that the zero tolerance policy should be adopted against those who engage in hooliganism and harassment of women.

He directed that lady personnel should be deployed for protection of families and women visiting recreational places, especially parks.

He directed the RPOs and DPOs to form special squads to prevent one-wheelie in all cities of the province, including Lahore, and take legal action against workshop owners who remove silencers from motorcycles, he added.

Faisal Shahkar directed that special security arrangements would be made between August 13 and 14 and those who block roads unnecessarily and create problems for citizens would be dealt strictly.

He said a special plan should be adopted for peaceful conduct of all programmes of the IndependenceDay in the provincial capital.

He emphasized that in Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other big cities, the best arrangements should be made for the Independence Day rallies and other programmes.

