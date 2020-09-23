UrduPoint.com
IGP For Timely Completion Of Projects

Wed 23rd September 2020

IGP for timely completion of projects

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said ongoing development works in the Police Officers Mess and Police Club should be completed as soon as possible

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said ongoing development works in the Police Officers Mess and Police Club should be completed as soon as possible.

He said this while inspecting the ongoing works at the Police Officers Mess and Police Club on Shahra-e-Aiwan Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Wednesday.

The IG said the Additional IG Welfare and Finance should complete projects under his supervision within the stipulated time besides monitoring of quality.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Azhar Hameed Khokhar briefed the IG about the projects.

Later, the IG visited different parts of the mess and gave instructions on various issuesto make the police mess functional at the earliest.

AIG Development Rana Tahir Rehman Khan was also present.

