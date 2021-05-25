UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP For Updating HRMIS To Evaluate Policemen Performance

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

IGP for updating HRMIS to evaluate policemen performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday said that the process of close monitoring and upgradation of human resource management information system (HRMIS) should be carried out with utmost care and diligence.

If the service record system was not upgraded due to any reason then it's computerization process should be completed by June 10 in any case, he added.

He said that DIG IT and DIG Headquarters should re-examine the human resource management information system data and ensure the presence of complete service record of all gazetted officers from inspector to additional IG rank in the system.

The IGP said that show cause notices, certificates of appreciation, rewards, punishments, ACRs and other departmental details received by each officer during the service should be included in the human resource management information system and DIG Headquarters should extend support in provision of service record of officers to IT Wing as much as possible, he maintained.

He said that the update of service record in HRMIS would further facilitate the transfer posting of officers and the deployment of competent and experienced officers with excellent professional record at sensitive posts would lead to protection of lives and properties of people.

Inam Ghani directed the DIG IT to continue close monitoring of software and applications related to the internal workings of the police.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a meeting held at the Central Police Office.

During the session, the IG Punjab was briefed on issues related to HRMIS on which the IG Punjab gave instructions and said that along with punishment, show cause notices and punishments received by every officer should also be included in the system so that the field posting process could be carried out with full transparency as per merit.

Addl IG Establishment Punjab, Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG Operations, Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, Additional IG Investigation, Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, DIG Headquarters, Shahzada Sultan, DIG R&D, Shahid Javed, DIG Crimes, Investigation, Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, DIG Establishment I, Sharaq Kamal Siddiqui and other officers were present.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Lead Fayyaz Ahmed June All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

17 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

32 minutes ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

1 hour ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.