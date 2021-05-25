IGP for updating HRMIS to evaluate policemen performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday said that the process of close monitoring and upgradation of human resource management information system (HRMIS) should be carried out with utmost care and diligence.

If the service record system was not upgraded due to any reason then it's computerization process should be completed by June 10 in any case, he added.

He said that DIG IT and DIG Headquarters should re-examine the human resource management information system data and ensure the presence of complete service record of all gazetted officers from inspector to additional IG rank in the system.

The IGP said that show cause notices, certificates of appreciation, rewards, punishments, ACRs and other departmental details received by each officer during the service should be included in the human resource management information system and DIG Headquarters should extend support in provision of service record of officers to IT Wing as much as possible, he maintained.

He said that the update of service record in HRMIS would further facilitate the transfer posting of officers and the deployment of competent and experienced officers with excellent professional record at sensitive posts would lead to protection of lives and properties of people.

Inam Ghani directed the DIG IT to continue close monitoring of software and applications related to the internal workings of the police.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a meeting held at the Central Police Office.

During the session, the IG Punjab was briefed on issues related to HRMIS on which the IG Punjab gave instructions and said that along with punishment, show cause notices and punishments received by every officer should also be included in the system so that the field posting process could be carried out with full transparency as per merit.

Addl IG Establishment Punjab, Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG Operations, Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, Additional IG Investigation, Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, DIG Headquarters, Shahzada Sultan, DIG R&D, Shahid Javed, DIG Crimes, Investigation, Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, DIG Establishment I, Sharaq Kamal Siddiqui and other officers were present.