IGP for utilizing all resources for security of processions, majalis

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Wednesday said that on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), all available resources should be utilized along with modern technology for the security of sensitive processions and majalis across the province

He issued these instructions to the command officers of the province during a conference at the Central Police Office here, says a handout.

During the conference, the overall law and order situation in the province and security arrangements on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), were discussed.

All Regional Police Officer (RPOs) briefed the IG Punjab about the professional affairs of the districts under their administration.

The IG Punjab said that in addition to taking timely action against criminal elements, the police force should treat the citizens with good manners so that overall image of police may be improved and all officers, in addition to improving public service delivery, must pay special attention to crime fighting, traffic management and general policing, while those officers and officials should be answerable who committed delays in arresting perpetrators of murder and kidnapping for ransom.

He said said that RPOs, DPOs themselves should go out in the field to ensure inspection of security arrangements of A category processions and majalis.

He further said that four-layer security should be provided to central and sensitive processions and majalis while snipers on the roofs of buildings along the procession routes and commandos in plain clothes must be deployed inside to ensure timely warning of any kind of danger.

He said that maintaining the rule of law in the society was the Primary responsibility of the police, therefore no matter how powerful the person who was disturbing law and order or taking the law into his own hands, legal action should not be delayed regardless of status designation and the message should be conveyed to the lower level in all districts that no matter how powerful the peace spoiler may be, he cannot escape the grip of the law.

He further said that prevention of incidents of abuse of women and children was one of the top priorities of Punjab Police. Therefore, such incidents should be investigated by experienced and expert officers and the culprits should be punished severely. He directed DPOs to ensure monitoring and investigation of cases of abuse and sexual violence against women and children under their own supervision.

He further said that those responsible for violence, death during detention and abuse of power did not deserve any concession and departmental and legal action should not be delayed under zero tolerance against those responsible for such incidents.

The IG further said that senior officers should play the role of ideal team leader and ensure fair distribution of work in police stations and efficient use of resources to ensure better delivery of services to the people so that atmosphere of confidence building could be further improved and strengthened.

Additional IG South Punjab Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan, Additional IG IAB Azhar Hameed Khokhar, DIG Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, all RPOs of the province including CCPO Lahore were present at the conference.