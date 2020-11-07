IGP GB briefs about deployment of security personnel at polling stations across GB

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :A meeting of GB election Cell was held under the chair of Inspector General of Police GB Dr.Mujeeb Rehman Khan.

In the meeting IGP was briefed about the deployment of of the security personnels at to the polling stations across GB. Besides this IGP was briefed about movement of the security personnels coming to GB from other provinces.

In the meeting AIG logistics briefed about the equipments and vehicles that would be sent to other districts for upcoming general election.

On the occasion,media persons were briefed about the security and other preparations by GB police for upcoming election. Media was briefed that for free,fair, peaceful and transparent election in GB, election Cell of Police was ready to assist election Commission.