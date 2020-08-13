IGP gives approval for better quality cloth for police uniform

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said on Thursday giving approval for a better quality cloth for police uniform, said that comfortable and quality cloth should be selected for uniform of police force.

He said this while addressing to officers in executive board session here at Central police office. He further said that, crimes rate, proportion to population, area of police station, geography, and fleet of vehicles in district should be kept in view of distribution of 500 new vehicles to police stations by the Punjab Government so that crime rate across the province may be reduced and all districts of province may benefit from this facility.

In the session, different issues including police uniform, arrest of heinous criminals, promotion policy and other many departmental matters came under discussion, whereas, all officers gave their suggestions and recommendations for decision-making of under debate issues.

In the session, actions against dangerous criminals involved in heinous crime, terrorists and their facilitators were examined in detail and it has been, thus, decided to speed up action against such monsters of the society. The teams engaged in such operations should be kept aware of ground realities with the help of strong intelligence network and fruitful utilization of modern and digital technology.

The IG Punjab stressed the field officers that operation against criminals especially terrorists and their facilitators should be surged and field officers should personally supervise and command police teams constituted for arrest of hardened criminals.

He added that field officers who show negligence in arresting of dangerous proclaimed offenders should not think that they shall not be questioned about their negligence, but such officers shall be held accountable for their negligence and carelessness.

He further said that parallel mechanism of reward and punishment increases moral of force and also proves helpful in achieving best results along with maintaining environment of professional competitions and enhancing professional abilities, therefore, there should be huge focus on progress report and professional training of officers and officials besides ensuring provision of other facilities to force.

He, moreover, said that departmental promotion in accordance with merit and seniority was the basic right of officers and officials in force, therefore, performance indicators should not be ignored while assessing performance of officers and officials in field and offices and professional training, field experience and performance evaluation report besides other mattersshould be kept in view in promotion rules.

Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers were also present in the session.