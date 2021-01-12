UrduPoint.com
IGP gives away cash awards, certificates for successfully solving Motorway incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Tuesday distributed Rs 2.5 million cash award and appreciation certificates among 40 officers and personnel, who played an active role in solving the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway incident.

According to a police spokesman, the officers belonging to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Criminal Record Management System (CRMS) and other branches of the Police Department were rewarded at a ceremony, held at the Central Police Office here.

The recipients of the prizes included police inspectors Syed Hussain Haider, Javed Hussain, Ali Ahmed and Tariq Khan, sub-inspectors Hussain Farooq , Amanat Ali , Muneer Ahmad and others.

The IGP said that the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway incident was a difficult and challenging case, in which the police remained successful to arrest the accused in a short time through excellent teamwork of Investigation, CTD and other fields.

He said the police teams ensured the arrest of both the accused through efficient use of modern technology and professionalism.

Additional IG Establishment, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and other senior officers also attended the ceremony.

