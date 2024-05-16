Open Menu

IGP Gives Away 'Ghazi Medals' To 12 Cops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM

IGP gives away 'Ghazi Medals' to 12 cops

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has awarded 'Ghazi Medals' to 12 police officers over their exceptional performance in dealing with robberies, drug-trafficking and vagabonds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has awarded 'Ghazi Medals' to 12 police officers over their exceptional performance in dealing with robberies, drug-trafficking and vagabonds.

In a ceremony held at the Central Police Office here on Thursday, he awarded medals to DSP Bilal Ahmad, ASI Aashiq Ali, ASI Muhammad Imran Gill, Constable Khurram Shehzad, Saqib Razaq , Muhammad Nasir, Muhammad Nadeem, Mohsin Yousaf, Constable Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Nadeem, Rana Adnan Manzoor and Zubair Younis.

Names of the brave officers would be engraved on the Ghazi Wall of the Central Police Office. Usman Anwar said the police officers declared Ghazi were entitled of the best facilities and more measures will be taken to honour them.

Families of Ghazi officers specially participated in the ceremony. Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, AIG Discipline Asif Ameen Awan and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Nasir Ghazi Best

Recent Stories

Information Minister felicitates AEMEND’s newly ..

Information Minister felicitates AEMEND’s newly elected office-bearers

6 minutes ago
 FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Inform ..

FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Informatics this year

6 minutes ago
 Qaiser chairs meeting to boost economic activity i ..

Qaiser chairs meeting to boost economic activity in Gwadar area

6 minutes ago
 Development, prosperity of Balochistan's people Go ..

Development, prosperity of Balochistan's people Govt top priority: Syedaal Khan

10 minutes ago
 All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi

All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi

10 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns case of missing person

IHC adjourns case of missing person

10 minutes ago
2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo co ..

2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo concludes

35 minutes ago
 Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public s ..

Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public service

10 minutes ago
 Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug ..

Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

10 minutes ago
 Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS

Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS

16 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve citizens' health status

Govt committed to improve citizens' health status

35 minutes ago
 Alternate Executive Directors ADB calls on Finance ..

Alternate Executive Directors ADB calls on Finance Minister

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan