IGP gives cash award to Constable Zafar Iqbal

Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has congratulated Lahore Police Constable Zafar Iqbal who arrested the murderer of eight people in Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has congratulated Lahore Police Constable Zafar Iqbal who arrested the murderer of eight people in Sheikhupura.

The IG Punjab invited Constable Zafar Iqbal to his office, appreciating the performance for exemplary display of bravery, gave cash reward and encouraged him with certificate of appreciation.

The IG Punjab said that the bravery of Constable Zafar Iqbal is commendable, and young men like Zafar Iqbal are a source of pride for the entire force. He said that Punjab Police is actually a force of dutiful and brave young men like Constable Zafar Iqbal and thousands of personnel of this force are committed to serve citizens.

The IG Punjab said that those who perform well are encouraged at all levels in the police department, while strict accountability is being held against those guilty of negligence or irresponsibility.