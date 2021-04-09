UrduPoint.com
IGP Gives Lecture On Police Reforms In Merged Districts To Students Of Quaid-e-Azam University

Inspector General of Police. Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Friday said fast track modern police training was being given to police personnel after the merger of former Levies and Khasadar Force after merger of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

He said merit based policy was being pursued in the recruitment process and criteria for recruitment of women in police force in tribal districts had been relaxed, adding only local women would be recruited in their allotted seats. He said basic rights of the local people were restored after completion of the merger process.

He expressed these views while giving an online lecture on policing in merged districts to students of Area Study Center for Africa, North and South America Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad on Friday.

In his lecture, the IGP elaborated on the historical background of the tribal districts and the steps taken so far to successfully meet the challenges with regard to policing.

He said that courts have started functioning and giving sentence to accused as per law.

The IGP said that special focus was being given to improve quality of investigations, information, digitalization in the tribal districts, beside forensic facilities.

He said that for the first time, historic steps were taken to ensure rights of women, children and minorities.

He said that the areas have been wiped out of terrorists to a large extent and now drug menace and smuggling was a big challenge. He vowed to clear society of all anti-social elements with the cooperation of local people.

He advised students to focus on their study so that they could play a positive role in the future development of the country.

He also warned students about dangers of the fifth generation warfare and asked them not to waste their precious time on false and fabricated news.

He said that steps were being taken to promote local tourism keeping in view the natural beauty of the merged districts.

At the end of lecture, the IGP replied to various questions of students and faculty staff.

The university administration thanked the IGP for informative lectures and said such series of lectures would continue for better understanding of students and future challenges.

