IGP Gives Medals To 15 More Brave Cops
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar arranged a ceremony at the Central Police Office here on Saturday to honour police officers and personnel who showed extraordinary courage against terrorists and dangerous criminals.
He awarded IG Punjab Gallantry Medals to 15 brave police officers and personnel from various districts. He said that in the last one-and-a-half years, 38 courageous police officers and personnel have been awarded the IGP Gallantry Medals. He expressed his deep admiration for the bravery of the heroes who did not fear for their lives in the line of duty.
The recipients included officers from Sargodha and Rajanpur, two each, and one officer each from Kasur, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, CTD Lahore, and Rawalpindi.
One officer from Nankana Sahib, DG Khan, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, and PC Farooqabad was also included. Constable Abdul Sattar of Sargodha Police, who was severely injured by a rocket launcher and hand grenade was awarded the IG Punjab Gallantry Medal. Inspector Shahid Iqbal, SI Farrukh Shahzad, SI Zahiduddin, and SI Sarfraz Ahmad were also awarded Gallantry Medals. Similarly, SI Anjum Rizwan, SI Tahir Saleem, ASI Israr Hamid, ASI Habib-ur-Rehman, and ASI Khando Khan were awarded Gallantry Medals, while Head Constable Majid Qayyum, constables Abdul Ghaffar and Salman Shoukat were also honored with Gallantry Medals.
The award recipients expressed their gratitude to the IGP Punjab. DIG Headquarters Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Discipline Ammara Athar, and other officers participated in the ceremony.
