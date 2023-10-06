IGP gives ownership papers of plots to families of 31 police martyrs

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, residential homes are being arranged for the families of all martyrs of Punjab Police, in continuation of which plots have been provided to the families of 31 martyrs of Faisalabad region for the construction of their houses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, residential homes are being arranged for the families of all martyrs of Punjab Police, in continuation of which plots have been provided to the families of 31 martyrs of Faisalabad region for the construction of their houses.

Addressing the ceremony of providing plots to the families of the martyrs of Faisalabad region at the Central Police Office here on Friday, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is arranging plots for all the martyrs of before year 2017. He said after February 2017, Punjab government is providing homes to the families of police martyrs however, Punjab police is arranging and giving plots to all remaining families of police martyrs who embraced martyrdom before the year 2017.

Punjab police is arranging these plots with its own resources, he said and added that with the support of noble persons and local state developers this important task will be completed very soon.

In the ceremony, 31 plots were provided for the construction of houses to the families of 31 police martyrs belonging to year before.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave ownership papers of plots to the families of 31 martyrs of Faisalabad region. Families of 23 martyrs from Faisalabad, 04 of Toba Tek Singh and 04 of Chiniot got the plot files.

RPO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan, CPO Faisalabad Usman Akram Gondal, DPO Toba Tek Singh Syed Karar Hussain and DPO Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed attended the event.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar assigned the task to RPOs and DPOs to rapidly complete the arrangement of plots for the construction of houses for the all martyrs families of department.

He said, in the first phase plots should be provided to those families who do not have their own houses. In the ceremony, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that 526 plots have been arranged till now for the martyrs’ families of before 2017.

The construction of houses on given plots is also going on from the police endowment fund and a total of Rs 2,500,000 is being given to each family for the construction costs in installments of Rs 500,000 per month and the related RPOs and DPOs will assist in managing the rest of the construction costs.

The IG Punjab paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs. He said that 12 officers and officials have embraced martyrdom so far this year, 110 personnel were shot during duty and became Ghazi of the department. He said that no plot or house can replace a human life, this initiative will reduce the difficulties of the families of the martyrs and they will get own roof and space to live in.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal and other officers also addressed the event.