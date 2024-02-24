Open Menu

IGP Gives Rs 9 Lakh Grant For Medical Treatment Of 5 Cops

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 09:50 PM

IGP gives Rs 9 lakh grant for medical treatment of 5 cops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The IGP Punjab has released Rs 9 lakh for medical treatment of five Police Department employees, serving in different districts.

The injured constable Muhammad Niaz of Bahawalpur was given Rs 3 lakh for medical expenses, injured constable Syed Nasir Abbas Shah was sanctioned Rs 3 lakh for treatment.

Rs 1 lakh was given to injured Constable Ghazi Waheed Murad of Sialkot, injured driver Constable Tanveer Akhtar and Arshad Mehmood were also given Rs 1 lakh each for their treatment. The IGP released the funds after scrutiny and approval of the Compensation Award Committee.

