IGP Gives Rs 9 Lakh Grant For Medical Treatment Of 5 Cops
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The IGP Punjab has released Rs 9 lakh for medical treatment of five Police Department employees, serving in different districts.
The injured constable Muhammad Niaz of Bahawalpur was given Rs 3 lakh for medical expenses, injured constable Syed Nasir Abbas Shah was sanctioned Rs 3 lakh for treatment.
Rs 1 lakh was given to injured Constable Ghazi Waheed Murad of Sialkot, injured driver Constable Tanveer Akhtar and Arshad Mehmood were also given Rs 1 lakh each for their treatment. The IGP released the funds after scrutiny and approval of the Compensation Award Committee.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farooq Shaikhani lauds decision of Govt to get approval for construction work IP gas pipeline9 minutes ago
-
CJ SHC inaugurates video link system at central prison Hyderabad19 minutes ago
-
Food Authority seized large quantities of adulterated juices29 minutes ago
-
CM holds farewell meeting with beat reporters29 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt appoints 418 people on deceased quota in education department29 minutes ago
-
CM visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine39 minutes ago
-
MPA meets WAPDA officials, urged to solve uncalled load-shedding39 minutes ago
-
Smartwatch may help boost treatment for depression39 minutes ago
-
NHMP recover drugs49 minutes ago
-
Seven gamblers held during raid59 minutes ago
-
Opposition leveling allegations of rigging despite form 45 results: Khuhro59 minutes ago
-
Ministry issues SRO for registration of biopesticides: Secretary Agriculture1 hour ago