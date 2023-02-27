IGP grieved at death of DIG Investigation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of DIG Investigation Punjab Atif Ikram.

He offered Fateha for higher ranks of the departed soul and condoled with his family.

The IGP said that DIG Atif Ikram was a very competent, professional and honest officer and department had been deprived of a dutiful officer with his demise, he added.