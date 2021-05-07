IGP hails elaborate security arrangements in Capital on Yum-ul-Quds

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has appreciated the fool proof security arrangements in the city on the eve of Yum-ul-Quds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has appreciated the fool proof security arrangements in the city on the eve of Yum-ul-Quds.

Islamabad police along with contingents of Rangers ensured fool proof security arrangements on this occasion and police commandos were deployed in various areas for high vigilance and safety of the people.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer had earlier directed all police officials to take elaborate security arrangements and ensure strict security measures outside all masajid and imambargahs.

A security plan was especially chalked out for this occasion and SSP Islamabad directed all Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers to ensure strict implementation on it.

Policemen along with other security men ensured checking of every person through metal detectors at masajid and imambargahs in their respective jurisdictions.

Parking areas were specified far from masajid and imambargahs and strict patrolling was maintained to keep vigilant eye on suspects.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer also remained present in the field and supervised the security arrangements.

All SPs, SDPOs and SHOs personally monitored the security arrangements in their area and ensured deployment of police officials where it was deemed necessary.

Islamabad Traffic Police also devised special traffic plan and cops remained present at various points to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid inconvenience to road users.