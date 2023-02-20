IGP hands over appointment letters to 43 children of martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday said that martyrs of Punjab police were pride of the department so preferential measures were being taken for welfare and redressal of problems of martyr's families.

In this regard, the children of police martyrs have been recruited for the posts of junior clerk, constable, driver constable and grade IV in the police department under a historic initiative. According to details, appointment letters were given by inviting 43 children of martyrs to the office. Among those recruited on family claim were 21 clerks, 13 class IV employees and nine constables and driver constables.

IG Punjab congratulated the children of the martyrs for becoming a part of the Punjab police and urged them to follow the footsteps of the martyrs and perform their duties with hard work and sincerity.

He said that all possible measures were being taken for the best welfare of the martyrs, Ghazis and employees of Punjab police who died during duty.

It may be mentioned here that an amount of 1200 million rupees have been approved by Punjab government to settle the pending cases of families of police personnel who died during service.

The IG Punjab said that MoUs had also been signed for free education of children of martyrs in various educational institutions.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the RPOs and DPOs should ensure more measures to provide all possible facilities to the families of the martyrs.

He expressed these views in the Central Police Office while talking to the children of the police martyrs and in a special message issued to the force.

IG Punjab said that these appointment letters given to the families of the martyrs were a small response in the form of gratitude from the police department and the nation in recognition of their unprecedented sacrifice.

Saluting the martyrs of the police, he said that the martyrs of the Punjab police were still alive and would remain alive forever, adding the Pakistani nation would never forget it's brave sons.