UrduPoint.com

IGP Hands Over Documents Of Houses To Families Of Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 07:50 PM

IGP hands over documents of houses to families of martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab police on Sunday handed over ownership documents of new homes to the families of four martyrs at the Central Police Office.

In the ceremony, house papers were given to the families of ASI Muhammad Abu Bakr, Constable Khalid, Ibad Ali and Syed Adil Hussain.

Ownership letters have been provided to the family members of all the martyrs after purchasing the house of their choice.

These four martyrs were martyred while performing their duties at different places in Lahore and Sheikhupura in the past years.

The IG Punjab ordered SSP Admin Lahore Atif Nazir to give immediate employment to Shaheed Constable Khalid's son in the department on Shaheed Quota, while on the order of IG Punjab, Lahore Police has already recruited widow of Shaheed Constable Syed Adil Hussain as junior clerk in the department. He expressed these views while talking to the family members of four police martyrs at the Central Police Office.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the martyrs of Punjab police are the heroes of the nation and the pride of the department whose sacrifices were a beacon for all of us.

The IG Punjab said that all the resources were being utilized for the welfare of the families of martyrs and brave ghazis and they would not be left alone at any stage of life, he maintained.

He directed that unit heads including RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should also provide all possible facilities to the families of martyrs, Ghazis and the heirs of those who died during service.

He said that the work of painting the police flag on the graves of all the martyrs of the Punjab Police has been started across the province, which was a unique initiative to honor them with dignity and respect.

IG Punjab said that MoUs have been signed with various educational institutions to provide the best quality education to the children of martyrs, including police employees, under which the children of martyrs can get free education in schools and colleges.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Martyrs Shaheed Education Punjab Died Sheikhupura Sunday Family All Best Employment

Recent Stories

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

1 hour ago
 PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

2 hours ago
 World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

2 hours ago
 SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main line ..

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring ..

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.