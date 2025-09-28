Open Menu

IGP Hands Over House To Family Of Martyred Constable

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM

IGP hands over house to family of martyred constable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar handed over a house worth Rs. 13.5 million to the family of Constable Zia Akhtar, who embraced martyrdom during an encounter with a notorious dacoit and drug dealer gang in Quaidabad earlier this year.

The house, purchased in Joharabad, Khushab, was selected according to the family’s preference.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said that the heirs of the martyred constable include his wife, two sons, and one daughter, who have been settled in the new home through funds released by the Government of Punjab on the special efforts of IG Punjab.

Paying rich tribute, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said Constable Zia Akhtar laid down his life while fearlessly performing his duty, and his sacrifice will forever remain a source of pride for Punjab Police. He reaffirmed that the force would never forget the legacy of more than 1,700 martyrs like Constable Zia Akhtar, whose courage continues to inspire future generations of police officers.

Recent Stories

General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Counc ..

General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..

47 minutes ago
 President offers condolences on passing of Salem I ..

President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi

2 hours ago
 Museum of Future launches Master Class series with ..

Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in Oct ..

UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October

3 hours ago
 UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-rea ..

UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..

4 hours ago
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leader ..

Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30

4 hours ago
 Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on O ..

Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3

5 hours ago
 Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu D ..

Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarte ..

UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad

5 hours ago
 UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boo ..

UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability

6 hours ago
 Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan