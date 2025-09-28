IGP Hands Over House To Family Of Martyred Constable
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar handed over a house worth Rs. 13.5 million to the family of Constable Zia Akhtar, who embraced martyrdom during an encounter with a notorious dacoit and drug dealer gang in Quaidabad earlier this year.
The house, purchased in Joharabad, Khushab, was selected according to the family’s preference.
A Punjab Police spokesperson said that the heirs of the martyred constable include his wife, two sons, and one daughter, who have been settled in the new home through funds released by the Government of Punjab on the special efforts of IG Punjab.
Paying rich tribute, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said Constable Zia Akhtar laid down his life while fearlessly performing his duty, and his sacrifice will forever remain a source of pride for Punjab Police. He reaffirmed that the force would never forget the legacy of more than 1,700 martyrs like Constable Zia Akhtar, whose courage continues to inspire future generations of police officers.
Recent Stories
General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..
President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi
Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..
UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shireen Jinnah colony Bus terminal should be modernized: Bus Owners2 minutes ago
-
PUC Chairman urges dialogue, religious harmony to counter sectarianism and extremism2 minutes ago
-
SP Pari Gul pays surprise visit to Industrial Area, Women Police Stations2 minutes ago
-
IGP hands over house to family of martyred constable2 minutes ago
-
SPU to be reorganized for enhanced security of foreign citizens and CPEC projects2 minutes ago
-
German Ambassador calls on CM, discusses climate action, trade2 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather persists in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Potohar Police arrest 3 suspects, recover 4 stolen motorcycles12 minutes ago
-
Land dispute turns violent in Kohat's Pershai area, 3 critically injured12 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police crack down on drug trafficking, arrests notorious dealer12 minutes ago
-
KP Wildlife Department takes giant leap in conservation efforts12 minutes ago
-
MPA Jamila Paracha takes notice of Kohat's load shedding woes12 minutes ago