IGP hands over house to family of martyred constable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar handed over a house worth Rs. 13.5 million to the family of Constable Zia Akhtar, who embraced martyrdom during an encounter with a notorious dacoit and drug dealer gang in Quaidabad earlier this year.

The house, purchased in Joharabad, Khushab, was selected according to the family’s preference.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said that the heirs of the martyred constable include his wife, two sons, and one daughter, who have been settled in the new home through funds released by the Government of Punjab on the special efforts of IG Punjab.

Paying rich tribute, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said Constable Zia Akhtar laid down his life while fearlessly performing his duty, and his sacrifice will forever remain a source of pride for Punjab Police. He reaffirmed that the force would never forget the legacy of more than 1,700 martyrs like Constable Zia Akhtar, whose courage continues to inspire future generations of police officers.