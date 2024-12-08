Open Menu

IGP Hands Over House To Family Of Martyred Officer

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

IGP hands over house to family of martyred officer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar handed over a house to the family of another policeman who sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

According to the details, the IGP gave a house worth Rs. 13.5 million to the family of Constable Zeeshan Khurram Shaheed, under the martyr quota.

The family of the martyr was provided with a house in Aslam Town, Rahim Yar Khan, equipped with all facilities according to their choice.

The constable was recruited in 2011, and served in the Police Department for 13 years. He was martyred in June this year in an encounter with dacoits in the area of Shedani Police Station, Rahim Yar Khan. The family of the martyred constable includes his mother, wife, two sons and a daughter.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Police Station Wife Rahim Yar Khan June Family All Million

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

20 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

21 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

21 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

22 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

23 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

23 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan