IGP hands over house to family of martyred officer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar handed over a house to the family of another policeman who sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

According to the details, the IGP gave a house worth Rs. 13.5 million to the family of Constable Zeeshan Khurram Shaheed, under the martyr quota.

The family of the martyr was provided with a house in Aslam Town, Rahim Yar Khan, equipped with all facilities according to their choice.

The constable was recruited in 2011, and served in the Police Department for 13 years. He was martyred in June this year in an encounter with dacoits in the area of Shedani Police Station, Rahim Yar Khan. The family of the martyred constable includes his mother, wife, two sons and a daughter.