IGP hands over modern arms to merged districts police for combating terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari Friday handed over 902 modern Arms and Ammunition to the merged districts police for combating terrorism and maintenance of law and order there.

The arms and ammunition were handed over during a ceremony held at Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar.

It is worth mentioning that as per policy of the govt bullet proof vehicles, Arms and Ammunition and other necessary accessories are being provided to these districts from time to time to combat the threats being posed to the law and order there.

During the ceremony, arms and ammunition along with accessories prepared in POF Wah Cantt: Factory were handed over to these districts included 204 Rifle VSK100, 83640 ammunition and 104 Bandolier ordinary to district Khyber, 56 Rifle VSK 100, 22960 ammunition and 27 bandolier ordinary to district Orakzai and 146 Rifle VSK 100, 59860 ammunition and 74 bandolier ordinary to district Mohmand.

Addressing on the occasion, IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari informed that confronting challenges and ensuring effective policing in tribal districts was his top most priority and for this purpose all available resources are being utilized.

IGP went on to say that the people of tribal districts alongwith the defence of the boundaries of the country have also sacrificed their precious lives for ensuing peace and tranquility in the area added that it was their right to equip police there with all modern gadgetry and facilities to provide them congenial atmosphere there.

The IGP revealed that as per policy of the provincial govt the tribal police are being equipped with all necessary modern arms and ammunition and bullet proof vehicles to put in place best and effective policing as per the attached expectations of the local people.