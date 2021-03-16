UrduPoint.com
IGP Hands Over New Police Mobiles To 7 PSs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

IGP hands over new police mobiles to 7 PSs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman on Tuesday handed over new mobiles to seven police stations (PSs) for efficiently curbing crime in the city.

A special ceremony was held here at Central Police Office, which was attended by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations, Superintendent of Police city zone and station house officers (SHOs) of all the relevant PSs, said a news release.

On the occasion, the IGP inspected the new vehicles and handed over its keys to the SHOs of the relevant PSs.

Addressing the ceremony, he said the initiative would not only bring significant improvement in the police performance, but also help provide in time services to the citizens by augmenting response time of the force.

The IGP said it would help the PSs concerned in improving their official tasks such as patrolling and surveillance.

Qazi Rehman said provision of new police mobiles to multiple PSs would help make the Federal capital a crime-free city.

He also stressed the need for timely maintenance of the new vehicles by the PS concerned.

According to the Police Spokesman, Ramna, Shalimar, Margalla, Kohsar, Aabpara, and others were among the seven police stations that received new pick ups.

