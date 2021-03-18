IGP hands over recovered items to victims of various mishaps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jammel-ur Rehman on Thursday handed over recovered items worth of Rs 87.1 million to the victims of various mishaps occurred within and outside the territorial jurisdiction of Federal Capital.

The items including cars, motorbikes, jewelry and stolen cash were recovered by the ICT police in the recent past after successfully tracing the dacoits and thieves running their network in different parts of the country.

Addressing the ceremony that was held with the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), Qazi Rehman said the handing over of recovered items to the real owners were 'proud moments' of his tenure as the IGP Islamabad.

He added that he assumed the charge of IGP Islamabad some two months ago.

"Thank you very much! The DIG operation, SSP and the entire team for making me this proud commander of the Islamabad Capital Territory police," the IGP remarked while giving credit to his team for its persistent efforts and such a big achievement.

He said crime prevention and detection was a tough task as the complainants had 'high' and 'genuine' expectations of speedy redressal of their complaints.

Qazi Rehman said the present management had completely revamped the investigation branch by taking multiple initiatives. "First and foremost thing we have done was to make sure that the cases are registered and registered promptly." He said the police had registered over 400 cases which were pending for the last couple of months.

The IGP maintained that now there were standing orders for all the police stations that each and every case would be registered. "Registration of a case is basic right of a complainant and duty of the police," he added.

He admitted that he had been receiving complaints against some officials who were showing laxity in registering the First Information Reports (FIRs).

Qazi Rehman said strict action was being taken against those who were not registering a case promptly. Without registration of case, crime detection and prevention was not possible, he added.

"Investigation is hardcore policing and the main essence of policing," he remarked while citing examples of the various countries where investigation was carried out in an efficient manner.

He said the investigation department was given maximum resources and priority worldwide, but unfortunately in Pakistan operations department of police was being prioritized.

The IGP said initiatives were being taken to change the prevailing trend. Educated officers were being deployed in each and every police station of Islamabad, he added.

He said the investigation branch was being transformed on forensic lines and pointed out that improved coordination between the ICT police and National Forensic Agency.

He added that their teams were sent to investigate heinous crimes.

He said the technical lab for data analysis was being upgraded to fulfill the need of Islamabad police.

The IGP said all-out efforts were being made to facilitate the citizens at maximum level.

He mentioned digital interventions of ICT police including complaint message service, establishment of E-desk and others.

According to a news release, the IGP said the ICT police had recovered looted items worth Rs 194.8 million from criminal elements during the ongoing year.

The police chief said that 117 persons were held for their involvement in 105 dacoity and snatching cases and police recovered cash worth Rs. 23.8 million, five vehicles and seven bikes from them.

He said in addition to 62 persons, 27 criminal gangs were held, while 120 persons involved in burglaries and snatching items were also arrested. Rs 21.6 million of stolen cash recovered from them, he added.

The IGP said another 26 gangs of anti-social elements were busted, while 67 criminals were also apprehended. 40 vehicles worth Rs 63.5 million were recovered from 24 auto-thieves involved in 46 cases.

He said police also recovered 53 bikes worth Rs.3.3 million after arrest of 49 persons wanted in 53 cases. Another 24 vehicles worth Rs 13.9 million stolen from various districts of the country were also recovered and relevant police heads of these districts had been intimated about those recoveries.

Islamabad police, the IGP said, also arrested 144 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in murder and kidnapping cases registered in 2003, 2009 and 2013 while 300 court absconders were held. Six blind murder cases were also resolved during this period and 12 alleged assassins were also arrested.