IGP holds Ardal Room, listens problems of policemen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Wednesday held Ardal room to listen problems of policemen and issued directions to immediately resolve them.

According to details,a total of 20 policemen appeared in Ardal Room and IGP listened to their professional and personnel issues.

DIG (Headquarters) and AIG (Establishment) were also present on the occasion.

The IGP assured to resolve the personnel matters of policemen while immediate directions were issued to resolve problems being faced by them during performance of professional duties.

He also directed all senior police officials to hold Ardal room on weekly basis. He said that such interactions provide opportunity to policemen serving in Capital police force to raise their issues before high-ups.