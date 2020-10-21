UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Holds Ardal Room, Listens Problems Of Policemen

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 04:22 PM

IGP holds Ardal Room, listens problems of policemen

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Wednesday held Ardal room to listen problems of policemen and issued directions to immediately resolve them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Wednesday held Ardal room to listen problems of policemen and issued directions to immediately resolve them.

According to details,a total of 20 policemen appeared in Ardal Room and IGP listened to their professional and personnel issues.

DIG (Headquarters) and AIG (Establishment) were also present on the occasion.

The IGP assured to resolve the personnel matters of policemen while immediate directions were issued to resolve problems being faced by them during performance of professional duties.

He also directed all senior police officials to hold Ardal room on weekly basis. He said that such interactions provide opportunity to policemen serving in Capital police force to raise their issues before high-ups.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police All

Recent Stories

Lavrov Holds Separate Talks With Armenian, Azerbai ..

50 seconds ago

Lahore Motorway gang-rape case: Victim identifies ..

7 minutes ago

Shehryar Afridi conferred Federal Minister Status

51 seconds ago

Private sector urged to create job opportunities f ..

53 seconds ago

KP ZUC approves accelerated distribution of Zakat ..

54 seconds ago

Music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali, Sahir Ali Bagga, Sa ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.