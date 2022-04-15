IGP holds 'khuli katcheri'; vows to resolve public grievances on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas addressed the grievances of public and police officials during a "khuli katcheri" (open court) held on Friday in Islamabad.

The complaints of officials and citizens were referred to the relevant officers by the IGP who directed to resolve them on merit and in the given time frame.

The IGP strictly directed all zonal officers to listen to public complaints and resolve them purely on merit. "No laxity will be tolerated in this regard," he added.

He said the Islamabad police was committed to resolve public grievances on priority and to save the life and property of the citizens.

Younas emphasized that the Islamabad police would not leave any stone unturned to save the lives and properties of the citizens. Islamabad police was taking many steps to facilitate public, he added.

The IGP directed all the police officials to adopt courteous attitude with the complainants visiting police stations and accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner.

"Khuli katcheri", which held daily at Central Police Office (CPO), was getting overwhelming response from the public.