IGP holds meeting on security of Chinese, foreign nationals

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the safety and security of Chinese and foreign nationals is the utmost priority for the police department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the safety and security of Chinese and foreign nationals is the utmost priority for the police department.

During an important meeting on Tuesday at the Central Police Office, the IGP stressed the importance of strict adherence to security Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure their protection. The IGP directed that security arrangements for Chinese and other foreign nationals be made more effective and completely foolproof across all districts in the province, including Lahore. He insisted on ensuring the use of bulletproof vehicles during the movement of Chinese and foreign nationals. Dr Usman further instructed that security personnel stationed at residences, project sites, and offices associated with Chinese nationals must remain on high alert.

He emphasised that Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) should personally inspect and oversee the security measures in place. He also issued directives to upgrade security infrastructure at Chinese installations, including upgrading CCTV camera systems, improving access points, reinforcing boundary walls and upgrading watchtowers.

The meeting was attended by senior officers, including the Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG Punjab, CCPO Lahore, MD Safe Cities Authority, RPO Faisalabad, PHP, Elite Force, Legal, Establishment-II, and DIGs of CTD. Additionally, the Additional IG South Punjab, RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs participated via video link.