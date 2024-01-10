Open Menu

IGP Holds Meeting To Discuss Procedures For Rewarding Investigation Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2024 | 07:57 PM

IGP holds meeting to discuss procedures for rewarding investigation officers

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Wednesday, led a meeting focused on discussing standardized procedures for recognizing and rewarding investigation officers within the department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Wednesday, led a meeting focused on discussing standardized procedures for recognizing and rewarding investigation officers within the department.

The meeting extensively covered the planned guidelines, specifically examining the process for acknowledging and awarding investigation officers who exhibit remarkable skills and expertise in handling all phases of case investigations, with a focus on securing appropriate penalties for offenders according to court orders.

During the session, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) for Administration in Karachi presented the proposed procedures. They highlighted that recommendations for rewards were based on case investigations and the duration of sentences given by the courts upon successful case resolutions.

Various high-ranking officials, including those overseeing finance, administration, investigation, crime, and operation divisions within Sindh's police, attended the meeting alongside the IGP.

IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja emphasized the significance of implementing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Departmental Rewards and Certificates to acknowledge and honor the dedication and hard work of investigation officers. These officers, through their committed efforts, ensure justice is served throughout the legal process, leading to the exemplary punishment of individuals involved in different criminal activities.

Riffat Mukhtar Raja instructed the prompt submission of comprehensive recommendations outlining actionable steps for implementing the proposed SOP.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

China saddened by heavy civilian casualties caused ..

China saddened by heavy civilian casualties caused by Palestinian-Israel conflic ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI celebrates PHC verdict reinstating Bat symbol

PTI celebrates PHC verdict reinstating Bat symbol

2 minutes ago
 KMC to organize annual Marigold Festival on Friday

KMC to organize annual Marigold Festival on Friday

2 minutes ago
 CM inspects under-construction JIC building

CM inspects under-construction JIC building

6 minutes ago
 CM inspects new commissioner office building, poli ..

CM inspects new commissioner office building, police apartments

6 minutes ago
 SC issues written order about Bhutto reference hea ..

SC issues written order about Bhutto reference hearing

4 minutes ago
Four plots auctioned on first day

Four plots auctioned on first day

4 minutes ago
 Croatian envoy invites Pakistani workers to explor ..

Croatian envoy invites Pakistani workers to explore opportunities in Croatia

4 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves reconstitution of committee on mi ..

Cabinet approves reconstitution of committee on missing persons

4 minutes ago
 Tribunal dismisses appeals against nomination pape ..

Tribunal dismisses appeals against nomination papers of Nawaz, Maryam

4 minutes ago
 Business community representatives meet SM Tanveer

Business community representatives meet SM Tanveer

9 minutes ago
 LDA told to simplify building plan approval, owner ..

LDA told to simplify building plan approval, ownership transfer

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan