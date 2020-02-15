IGP holds meeting to review law, order situation of Katcha area

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Saturday directed the officers' concerned to forward comprehensive action plan containing mutual consultation and actionable measures against crimes in Sukkur, especially in 'Katcha' areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Saturday directed the officers' concerned to forward comprehensive action plan containing mutual consultation and actionable measures against crimes in Sukkur, especially in 'Katcha' areas.

He issued these directives while presiding over a high level meeting to review the situation of law and order in Sukkur, Larkana and Katcha areas held at Central Police Office (CPO) , said a statement.

Additional IGP- Sukkur, Deputy IGPs of Sukkur/Larkana range and SSPs of the districts attended the meeting through video conference while Additional IGPs of CTD, Operations and Special Branch, DIGPs of Headquarters, Finance, Establishment, CTD, Investigation, and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, the SSPs of Sukkur/Larkana Range gave a detailed briefing on the current law and order situation in different districts and on police strategies, tactics and action plans against various offenses.

IGP Sindh ordered to share three-month police performance reports with the media.

He lauded the officers and personnel of Sukkur and Larkana Range for thesystematic, concrete and successful operation against crime and especially in the Katcha areas.