IGP holds meeting to review progress on redressal of public complaints

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi presided over a high level meeting at Central Police Office Peshawar to review steps taken for redressal of public complaints at district level.

The meeting was told that a total of 5777 complaints were received in District Complaint Offices throughout the province during the last 5 months of the current year in which 5326 were addressed to the entire satisfaction of the complainants.

The meeting was further informed that the pending complaints are under process while some of it are of civil nature or related to other departments.

According to details the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police under the command of IGP, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi are continuously striving hard for serving the public through smart and professional policing.

The District Complaint Offices are proving a mile stone for solution of the public complaints in this regard.

According to the statistics in Peshawar a total of 548 complaints were received in which 501 were amicably solved.

Likewise in Mardan 40 complaints were received in which 39 were solved. In Charsadda 229 received and 195 solved, in Nowshera 422 received and 349 solved, in Swabi 584 received and 547 solved, in Swat 326 received and 311 solved, in Buner 131 received and 125 solved, in Shangla 50 received and 43 solved, in Dir Lower 118 received and 111 solved, in Dir Upper 26 received and 25 solved, in Chitral 43 received and 41 solved, in Abbottabad 376 received and 339 solved, in Haripur 127 received and 121 solved, in Mansehra 612 received and 602 solved, in Battagram 190 received and 190 solved, in Kohistan Lower 2 received and 2 solved, in Kohistan Upper 9 received and 9 solved, in Torghar 4 received and 4 solved, in Kohat 154 received and 149 solved, in Hangu 89 received and 89 solved, in Karak 305 received and 296 solved, in Bannu 453 received and 374 solved, in Lakki Marwat 381 received and 315 solved, in DIKhan 499 received and 499 solved and in Tank 59 received and 50 solved.

It is worth mentioning that 56 police officials are awarded major punishments and 01 official awarded minor punishment on public complaints during the current year.

It may be recalled that the District Complaint Offices are one of the many public service initiatives undertaken by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has been launched with the objective of providing a mechanism for prompt redressal of public complaints.

The citizens can send their complaints to the District Complaint Offices through SMS, Phone, Fax, E-mail, online portal, visiting the District Complaint Offices and other modes of communications.

All District Complaint Offices have been equipped with a computer based timeline monitoring system which is ensuring that the complaints are redressed within the given timelines.

The system is ensuring direct and easy access to all people irrespective of their status and position.