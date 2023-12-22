IGP holds meeting with Karachi CCA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, held a meeting on Friday with a six-member delegation from the Karachi Goods Carrier Association, led by Noor Khan Niazi, at the Central Police Office (CPO).

During the meeting, the delegation conveyed their satisfaction with the law and order situation in the province, according to a spokesman for Sindh Police. They commended the proactive measures taken by the police, expressing gratitude for the successful recovery of a cargo vehicle stolen in Malir in recent days.

In response, IGP Sindh conveyed that the police's commitment extends beyond maintaining peace; it includes safeguarding life, property, honour, and dignity.

He emphasized the importance of effective, coordinated operations to ensure the protection of citizens.

IGP Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, issued directives to establish a coordination committee with AIGP Operations Sheeraz Nazeer as the focal person, aiming to strengthen and enhance the cooperation between transporters and the police, ensuring future interactions are robust and efficient.

The meeting was attended by AIGP Admin and AIGP Operations, with DIGP Hyderabad, SSP Naushero Feroz, and Shaheed Benazirabad participating through a video link.