IGP holds online open court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar held an online open court at 1787 Complaint Center in the Central Police Office here on Saturday.

He listened to the problems of citizens of various districts including Lahore and reprimanded the SDPOs concerned on the delay in the applications.

The IGP gave the task of personal monitoring to the DPOs to solve the problems of citizens immediately.

Dr Usman Anwar said that weekly progress report should be sent from the Circle Officers to the Central Police Office regarding the complaints received at DPOs 1787 center.

He further said that such officers have no right to stay on field posting, they would be removed.

The IGP also directed 1787 staff for effective follow-up of citizen's complaints.

Letters of explanation should be sent to the officers who were not interestedin redressing the complaints of citizens timely, he added.