Open Menu

IGP Holds Online Open Court

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 11:08 PM

IGP holds online open court

Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar held an online open court at 1787 Complaint Center in the Central Police Office here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar held an online open court at 1787 Complaint Center in the Central Police Office here on Saturday.

He listened to the problems of citizens of various districts including Lahore and reprimanded the SDPOs concerned on the delay in the applications.

The IGP gave the task of personal monitoring to the DPOs to solve the problems of citizens immediately.

Dr Usman Anwar said that weekly progress report should be sent from the Circle Officers to the Central Police Office regarding the complaints received at DPOs 1787 center.

He further said that such officers have no right to stay on field posting, they would be removed.

The IGP also directed 1787 staff for effective follow-up of citizen's complaints.

Letters of explanation should be sent to the officers who were not interestedin redressing the complaints of citizens timely, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Progress Circle From Court

Recent Stories

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping te ..

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping test stops Joshua bout

6 minutes ago
 Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

6 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-I ..

Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

8 minutes ago
 Moldovan Judiciary's Failures Cost State $2.3Mln O ..

Moldovan Judiciary's Failures Cost State $2.3Mln Over 5 Years - Justice Ministry

11 minutes ago
 UAE finish IMMAF Youth World Championships Campaig ..

UAE finish IMMAF Youth World Championships Campaign with historic 12 Medals

24 minutes ago
KP observes Kashmir Exploitation Day

KP observes Kashmir Exploitation Day

9 minutes ago
 Dairy farmers demand notifying Livestock Dept reco ..

Dairy farmers demand notifying Livestock Dept recommended milk price

9 minutes ago
 Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023: Laptop ..

Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023: Laptop Distribution Ceremony Held at ..

9 minutes ago
 Indian occupation of IIOJK apartheid: IPS forum

Indian occupation of IIOJK apartheid: IPS forum

9 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 322,900 cusecs water

IRSA releases 322,900 cusecs water

9 minutes ago
 PEMRA Bill 2023 passed unanimously with consultati ..

PEMRA Bill 2023 passed unanimously with consultations of all stakeholders

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan