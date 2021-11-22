IGP holds open court

UrduPoint.com

Mon 22nd November 2021

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday held an open court at Central Police Office and listened to the public complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday held an open court at Central Police Office and listened to the public complaints.

He specially issued orders for resolving issues of overseas Pakistanis regarding seizure of properties or land grabbing.

