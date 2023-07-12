Open Menu

IGP Holds Open Court To Listen Problems Faced By Police Employees, Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 10:14 PM

IGP holds open court to listen problems faced by police employees, citizens

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar was actively working to solve the problems faced by the citizens and for the welfare of the police employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar was actively working to solve the problems faced by the citizens and for the welfare of the police employees.

Dr. Usman Anwar issued orders after listening to the problems of the citizens in the open court held at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Wednesday. He issued instructions to the RPOs, DPOs to resolve the problems of the citizens and said that immediate resolution of the problems of the citizens and timely provision of justice should be ensured in every case.

The IGP added that those responsible for deliberate delay in taking action on citizens' requests should prepare themselves for accountability.

He gave orders to Admin, IAB and Establishment branches regarding the problems of police employees.

He said that it was the responsibility of the supervisory officers to solve the problems related to the professional affairs of the police employees without delay. Immediate decisions should be made according to merit on the issues related to the welfare and punishment, transfer posting and training of the employees, he added. The pending applications should be disposed of immediately and all possible relief should be provided to the employees, he said.

