IGP Holds 'open Kutchery' On 3rd Consecutive Day, Issues Directions To Resolve Public Complaints

Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younus on Thursday conducted 'open kutchery' on 3rd consecutive day and directed police officials to address public complaints on priority basis.

In an 'Open Court' especially held to listen issues of policemen and citizens, the IGP listened to 13 police employees and 19 citizens and directed to resolve their issues.

The complaints of policemen were related to department while citizens' complaints were about delay in registration of FIRs, change in investigation, monetary disputes, dacoity, theft, kidnapping and others.

The IGP marked the applications to the police officials and gave them time frame to resolve the issues of citizens.

The Islamabad police chief directed police officials to check the record of vehicles at Excise and Taxation Office, Islamabad and hand over them to their owners.

He said it was the prime responsibility of the department to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens and resolve their problems on priority.

He said that citizens at 'Open Court' should be behaved in a respectful manner and their trust on police department to be won through resolving their issues.

The IGP said that interaction with people also ensures accountability of the policemen and they should address public complaints on merit by considering them their own issues.

