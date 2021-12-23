UrduPoint.com

IGP Holds 'open Kutchery' Regularly To Resolve Citizens' Issues

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus has been holding 'open kutchery' on daily basis to resolve issues faced by the citizens

A large number of police personnel and citizens took part in 'open kutchery' at the central police office here, said a news release on Thursday.

IGP Islamabad listened to the problems of citizens and took steps for their immediate solution.

He issued orders to the concerned officers on the spot, while directing to submit the report by taking legal action in the given time frame on marked applications.

The IGP said that it was our prime responsibility to use all available resources to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens and to resolve their problems on priority.

He said that citizens at `Open Kutchery' should be treated in a respectful way and their trust on police department was needed to be won through resolving their issues.

"Holding the open court will also ensure self-accountability. Immediate solution of the public complains is our first priority, solve every citizen's problem as if it is your own problem," the IGP said while addressing the police officers.

